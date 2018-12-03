White Supremacists Utilize App To Trick Soulja Boy, Brett Favre & More Into Spreading Anti-Semitic Views

Soulja Boy, Brett Favre, and Andy Dick might want to let their teams screen their Cameo requests.

According to Buzzfeed News, White supremacists managed to trick the celebs into recording videos spewing coded anti-Semitic views and conspiracy theories.

Bruh.

The two YouTubers in question used the new app where you pay celebrities to record videos. The racist tag team paid Brett Farve $500, Soulja Boy $100 and Andy Dick $99 to unknowingly help their racist agenda by recording the videos with a prepared statement and then they transfer them over to their YouTube accounts in hopes of them going viral.

Here is the statement:

“Shoutout to the Handsome Truth and the GDL boys. You guys are patriots in my eyes. So keep waking them up and don’t let the small get you down. Keep fighting, too, and don’t ever forget the USS Liberty and the men and women who died on that day. God bless and take care.”

Sounds harmless, but the above rhetoric is filled with coded anti-Semitic dog whistles. The use of “small” refers to “small hats” a slur used to describe yarmulkes. “Liberty” refers to an incident back in 1967 during the Six-Day War where Israeli Forces mistook a US Spy Ship for an Egyptian Vessel firing on it and killing 34. The families of those killed were part of a $6.7 million payout from the government, but conspiracy theories continue to float around the incident claiming it was not an accident.

All three of the celebs recorded videos on the app saying the statement. Unlike Favre, Andy Dick didn’t mention the entire message in his recording and Soulja Boy added his own twist by telling viewers to check out his new single and adding “GDL for life, bitch.”

Spokespeople for both Soulja Boy and Andy Dick denounce the incident with the comedian’s agent stressing that his client was “used and manipulated.” Favre has reached out to the app’s creator and requested the video be taken down and has issued a statement via his Facebook page stating in part:

“A few days later, I was distressed to learn that the request came from an anti-Semitic group that reposted my video with comments implying I endorsed their mission. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

We just hope they learned from this and screen these requests more thoroughly going forward.

—

Photo: Greg Doherty / Getty

White Supremacists Utilize App To Trick Soulja Boy, Brett Favre & More Into Spreading Anti-Semitic Views was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: