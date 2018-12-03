Moment Of Silence: Tumblr Is Axing Adult Content From Their Site & Folks Are Devastated

” data-medium-file=”https://ioneglobalgrind.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/15438720621131.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ioneglobalgrind.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/15438720621131.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all class=”alignnone size-large wp-image-4281241″ src=”https://ioneglobalgrind.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/15438720621131.jpg?w=1024&quality=80&strip=all alt=”Tumblr social networking website seen displayed on a smart…” width=”1024″ height=”670″ /> Source: SOPA Images / Getty

As 2018 comes to an end, so does a relevant era in Internet history.

Tumblr porn is going off the web.

According to a post the blogging site made on Monday, all adult content will be banned from the site. This includes “images, videos, or GIFs that show real-life human genitals or female-presenting nipples” and anything that “depicts sex acts.”

Still with us?

Still breathing?

Cool. There’s more.

Some nudity will still be allowed on the site, such as certain types of artistic, education, newsworthy, or political content. “Illustrations and art that feature nudity are still okay — so long as sex acts aren’t depicted — and so are breastfeeding and after-birth photos,” according to Tumblr.

The new guidelines also won’t ban text, so if you go to Tumblr for your latest erotica readings, all is well!

However, if you’re there for anything else…it’s a wrap.

Tumblr will send out an email notice to members whose content has been flagged as adult. People who get the flags will have their content reverted to a private setting that’s only viewable by them. You can learn more about the community guidelines here.

Tumblr made the changes days after they were removed from Apple’s iOS App Store when child pornography was found on the site. “We’re committed to helping build a safe online environment for all users, and we have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to media featuring child sexual exploitation and abuse,” Tumblr said in a statement. “Every image uploaded to Tumblr is scanned against an industry database of known child sexual abuse material, and images that are detected never reach the platform. A routine audit discovered content on our platform that had not yet been included in the industry database. We immediately removed this content.”

Now, days after the incident, Tumblr doesn’t want people to conflate their new policy changes with the child pornography incident. However, they’re adamant about moving the site in a new direction.

“As Tumblr continues to grow and evolve, and our understanding of our impact on our world becomes clearer, we have a responsibility to consider that impact across different age groups, demographics, cultures, and mindsets,” they said in their Monday post. “We spent considerable time weighing the pros and cons of expression in the community that includes adult content. In doing so, it became clear that without this content we have the opportunity to create a place where more people feel comfortable expressing themselves.”

They even threw a little shade at the end of their blog post basically saying, “calm down ya, there’s still Pornhub.”

“There are no shortage of sites on the Internet that feature adult content,” they wrote. “We will leave it to them and focus our efforts on creating the most welcoming environment possible for our community.”

Cute.

But the Internet was not having it.

Many people agreed that porn and adult content was the reason people went on Tumblr in the first place.

Taking that from the site could be the end.

Tumblr will start blocking adult content on December 17th#RipTumblr pic.twitter.com/p3yzq0tcll — XOXOgossipGage (@gage_limbach) December 3, 2018

Some horny individuals took it really hard…

Maaaaan fuck Tumblr. Only reason why I still go on there is to see people naked and amateur porn. Now, i don’t have my safe place — Wellington Boyce (@WellieBoyce) December 3, 2018

Then others brought up the strong point that instead of banning adult content, which could negatively affect sex workers, the site should just stick to banning abusive content.

Tumblr COULD keep banning child/incest/rape/etc. porn that’s actually harmful, get rid of their obnoxious virus sexbots and also ban Nazis but instead sex workers have to suffer lmao okay — kitty 💕 (@yourhandsscan) December 3, 2018

The metaphors came flooding in with the end of an era approaching…

Tumblr banning porn is like Red Lobster banning cheddar bay biscuits. We know what you say you are but we’re here for something else entirely — Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) December 3, 2018

Tumblr banning porn is like Auntie Anne's banning pretzels. — Paul 🏃 (@paulludwig) December 3, 2018

And of course, some people just had the jokes…

Tumblr before and after banning all adult content pic.twitter.com/61r0N4nxdD — c (@chuuzus) December 3, 2018

But no worries…

Now that Tumblr is changing its tune, another sex-filled blog platform is sure to come.

And if not, Pornhub is still unapologetic and not to mention, has the fire deals.

