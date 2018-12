Cardi B wants you to know that this ain’t the early 2000’s. Beauty cost! Long gone are the says of giving a woman $100 for her hair and nails!

Cardi spends about $200 on her hands and feet. She rocks Swarovski crystals on her nails!

Her hair $1,000-that’s for the wig and the installment of the wig

Cardi B Breaks Down Beauty Routine. The Cost Is Crazy! was originally published on hot1079philly.com

