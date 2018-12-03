Lil Wayne Teases Joint Tour With Drake

Lil Wayne and Drake did a joint tour before, and it appears they may be gearing up to hit the road together again.

Saturday, a video surfaced from when Weezy was a special guest at Drake’s tour stop in Miami. In the video, Wayne hinted at the joint tour.

“I can’t wait to get back on that stage and we do our own tour again,” Wayne said in the video. “Drake vs Tune, Wayne whatever you wanna call it. You will never win, you never do. Congratulations!”

The first tour for the Young Money rappers was a huge success, and even spawned an app for fans to vote on who performed the best.

