Bri Steves is coming to the rap scene with energetic bars and a great spirit. The 23-year-old Philadelphia native is currently on tour with H.E.R and making her name be heard. You may have seen Steves performing at various music festivals this year, including Made In America where she was invited by Kendrick Lamar to hit the stage during his headlining set.

Related: As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode 6 Of ‘Insecure’ Season 3

Bri’s smash hit single “Jealously” dropped early this year and was the perfect banger for the Spring/Summer. The song even appeared on HBO’s Insecure. Bri shared the inspiration behind the song and how her past relationship affected her as a rising artist:

Bri says she is single and focused on her music at this moment. Afrika asked Bri if she might be interested in rappers and here is what she had to say:

Steves continued to talk to The Morning Heat about her career and progression in the music industry. From her experiences at Temple University to her encounter with another well know Philly rapper, Meek Mill, she tells us everything we need to get to know Bri Steves . Check out the full interview:

More from Bri Steves:

Stay up-to-date by following us on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit.

Bri Steves: “I’m Still Trying To Figure Life Out” [VIDEO] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: