Lil Xan announced he was going to rehab a couple of weeks ago. The rapper just got around to enrolling in a treatment center due to some technical difficulties out of his control.

Reports TMZ:

The rapper’s girlfriend, Annie, posted Sunday on Xan’s Instagram account “Diego was just admitted into his first treatment.” She went on to say, “He loves each and every one of you sending good wishes and prayers to him. We thank you all so very much for all of the love and support you are sending his way.”

As for why it took until now for Xan to check into rehab — after announcing his intentions back on November 15 — we’re told the facility where he was supposed to check himself in had a mix-up with patients staying longer than initially anticipated. The small hiccup has now been resolved … allowing Xan to check himself in.

As we reported … Xan came on “TMZ Live” and explained why was heading to rehab. He told us he’s been struggling on and off with opioids and needs treatment to help him get over the hump.

We sincerely hope all goes well for Xan as he fights his addictions.

The rapper still gets the side eye for that Hot Cheetos messed up my stomach story, though.

—

Photo: Getty

Lil Xan Finally Checks Into Rehab was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: