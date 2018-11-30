Cardi B To Perform At AVN Porn Awards

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Cardi B continues to climb the ladder of success and she’s not stopping for anyone. She already made history by becoming the first female rapper with two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1’s and now is gearing up to make history again.

Cardi B will be the first female to give a musical performance at the AVN Porn Awards. The event takes place in Las Vegas on January 26th and we’re so happy for Cardi!

Lastly, Meek Mill has gone through so many ups and downs over the past five years. He’s been arrested, served time in jail, broke up with Nicki Minaj and is now helping with prison reform. Through all of that he managed to come out with his album “Championship,” which the internet can’t stop talking about.

