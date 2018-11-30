Towanda Braxton Shares Her Thoughts On Toni Braxton Marrying Birdman, TV One Movie “Merry Wishmas” & More [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Towanda Braxton over the last several months has not only been booked for television shows, but will be showing off more acting skills in the TV One movie “Merry Wishmas.”

The movie is all about Tamela Mann’s character “Kenni,” who’s a successful businesswoman that hasn’t come home for Christmas to be with her family, but finally decides to travel for the holiday. While she’s hoping this visit will be peaceful and fun family issues from the past dim the light on her having a good time.

Towanda plays “Natalie” and works at the center where she meets Tamela’s character. The film premieres this Sunday, December 2nd at 7p/6c.

Lastly, Towanda is gearing up for her sister, Toni Braxton’s wedding to Birdman. She loves the fact that the two of them are together and enjoys to see her sister happy. Towanda also gave up some tea about the Iyanla Vanzant episode of “Braxton Family Values.”

