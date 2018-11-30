OHIO: No More Taxes On Plastic Bags!!!

If you are like me, you always collect the plastic bags after you leave the grocery store. Well, Ohio is taking a stand when it comes to these plastic bags.

The Ohio House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday, banning taxes and fees on plastic bags.

The bill prohibits local governments from imposing taxes and fees on the use, sale or consumption of plastic bags. (WLWT)

