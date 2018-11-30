3 reads Leave a comment
This is just sad. You can’t even go to school and learn wit out there being a shooting these days.
Shots were fired on the University of Cincinnati campus Thursday night, apparently the result of a fight near the campus recreation center.
Reports say at least 3 people were shot.
Police said the situation started from a fit fight and later ended up with gunshots being fired. (WLWT)
Cincinnati: Gunfire At UC Campus was originally published on rnbcincy.com
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours