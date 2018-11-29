Please be careful while you are traveling in these Cincinnati Streets this morning.

I woke up this morning to take the trash out and the roads were really slick.

According to my friends over at (WLWT) meteorologist Randi Rico said some light patchy freezing rain, sleet and snow is passing through the Tri-State creating some patchy slick spots for the end of the commute and through late morning.

Cincinnati: Slick Roads Around The Nati!!! was originally published on rnbcincy.com

