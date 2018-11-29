CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Slick Roads Around The Nati!!!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Please be careful while you are traveling in these Cincinnati Streets this morning.

I woke up this morning to take the trash out and the roads were really slick.

According to my friends over at (WLWT)  meteorologist Randi Rico said some light patchy freezing rain, sleet and snow is passing through the Tri-State creating some patchy slick spots for the end of the commute and through late morning.

Cincinnati: Slick Roads Around The Nati!!! was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rickey Smiley Reveals Two Secret Ingredients To Any…
 17 hours ago
11.28.18
Kenya Moore Shows Off Post-Baby Body [PHOTO]
 1 day ago
11.28.18
Ciara To Co-Host Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s…
 2 days ago
11.27.18
Drake’s Toronto Mansion is on SICKO Mode !
 3 days ago
11.26.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close