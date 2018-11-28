Gary’s Tea: Jada Pinkett Smith Admits She Will Never Divorce Will Smith, Tyrese Wins His Court Case & More

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 11.28.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Things are heating up on “Red Table Talk” talk this season. Will Smith joined the ladies and while there discussed his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith, his kids, career and more.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

While there he admitted to having unrealistic expectations about his marriage to Jada and she spoke out about never leaving him. Although the couple have separated a couple of times she said she is in this marriage forever.

SEE ALSO: The Story Of How Will &amp; Jada Smith Got Together Is A Shocker!

In other news, Tyrese Gibson won his day in court against his ex-wife, Norma Gibson. He won’t have to give extra money to her to shop and do other things that doesn’t benefit their daughter.

Lastly, Tamar Braxton is back to making music again. This past weekend she released her new single and Gary With Da Tea is loving it.

See photos of Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures 'Focus'

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Through The Years [PHOTOS]

27 photos Launch gallery

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Gary’s Tea: Jada Pinkett Smith Admits She Will Never Divorce Will Smith, Tyrese Wins His Court Case & More was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rickey Smiley Reveals Two Secret Ingredients To Any…
 8 hours ago
11.28.18
Kenya Moore Shows Off Post-Baby Body [PHOTO]
 15 hours ago
11.28.18
Ciara To Co-Host Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s…
 1 day ago
11.27.18
Drake’s Toronto Mansion is on SICKO Mode !
 2 days ago
11.26.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close