Rickey Smiley Opens Up About How His Grandfather Raised Him To Be The Man He Is Today

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

At a young age, Rickey Smiley lost his father, but his grandfather, Ernest Smiley helped raise him. Ernest is currently in the hospital and Rickey mentioned that he’s currently transitioning for the next stage.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

While some think that Rickey shouldn’t be at work he mentioned that although this is a hard time he thinks about the people that listen to the show in the morning as well as his team. Rickey talked about how yesterday they moved his grandfather to another floor on the hospital to make him more comfortable and how family came up to visit.

SEE ALSO: Rickey Smiley Prepares For His Grandfather’s Death

His grandfather heard a family members voice and opened his eyes began to crack jokes, talk about strawberry ice cream as well as money. Rickey thanks God everyday for him and all the lessons he was taught.

Lastly, Rickey spoke about working through pain and not making it about you. The team thanked Rickey for making personal sacrifices and continue to keep Rickey’s family in your prayers.

See photos of Rickey Smiley below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 5 Red Carpet Premiere [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS] 28 photos Launch gallery 'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 5 Red Carpet Premiere [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS] 1. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 1 of 28 2. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 2 of 28 3. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 3 of 28 4. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 4 of 28 5. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 5 of 28 6. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 6 of 28 7. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 7 of 28 8. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 8 of 28 9. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 9 of 28 10. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 10 of 28 11. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 11 of 28 12. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 12 of 28 13. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 13 of 28 14. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 14 of 28 15. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 15 of 28 16. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 16 of 28 17. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 17 of 28 18. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 18 of 28 19. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 19 of 28 20. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 20 of 28 21. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 21 of 28 22. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 22 of 28 23. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 23 of 28 24. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 24 of 28 25. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 25 of 28 26. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 26 of 28 27. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 27 of 28 28. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 28 of 28 Skip ad Continue reading ‘Rickey Smiley For Real’ Season 5 Red Carpet Premiere [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS] 'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 5 Red Carpet Premiere [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Opens Up About How His Grandfather Raised Him To Be The Man He Is Today was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com