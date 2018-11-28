White Gunman Kills 65-Year-Old At Municipal Building And Is Peacefully Arrested

Just another day in America. As people are mourning the tragic death of Emantic “EJ” Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., who was killed by police on Thanksgiving night for trying to save people from a shooter, an actual gunman was peacefully arrested. The difference? He was a 72-year-old white man.
See Also: Alabama Cops Never Notified EJ Bradford’s Family After Mistakenly Killing Him, Aunt Says
The Associated Press reports David Green, 72, of Swiftwater, Pennsylvania, shot and killed Michael Tripus, 65, on November 27. Green supposedly shot Tripus in the mouth over trouble obtaining work permits. Tripus was shot in his office inside the Paradise Township municipal building. The killer was peacefully arrested and was allowed to cover himself with a “yellow tarp or poncho.” He told reporters, “I’m really sorry for what I did.”
The Associated Press reports, the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors said in a statement, “As we have learned in the wake of the Ross Township shooting five years ago, township elected officials and employees serve on the front line of public service and sometimes find themselves in harm’s way. In today’s world, townships must balance the demands of community safety and public access.”
The story is obviously strikingly different than 21-year-old EJ Bradford’s or 26-year-old Jemel Roberson‘s. They were both young Black men trying to save people from a shooter who were then gunned down. Bradford’s body wasn’t even covered up after he was shot in the face at an Alabama mall. Roberson had on a shirt and hat that read “security” while people screamed at officers that he was a guard.
50 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 211 of 50
2. Jemel Roberson, 26Source:false 2 of 50
3. DeAndre Ballard, 23Source:false 3 of 50
4. Botham Shem Jean, 26Source:false 4 of 50
5. Antwon Rose Jr., 17Source:false 5 of 50
6. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 6 of 50
7. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 7 of 50
8. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 8 of 50
9. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 9 of 50
10. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 10 of 50
11. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 11 of 50
12. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 12 of 50
13. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 13 of 50
14. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 14 of 50
15. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 15 of 50
16. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 16 of 50
17. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 17 of 50
18. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 18 of 50
19. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 19 of 50
20. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 20 of 50
21. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 21 of 50
22. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 22 of 50
23. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 23 of 50
24. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 24 of 50
25. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 25 of 50
26. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 26 of 50
27. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 27 of 50
28. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 28 of 50
29. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 29 of 50
30. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 30 of 50
31. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 31 of 50
32. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 32 of 50
33. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 33 of 50
34. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 34 of 50
35. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 35 of 50
36. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 36 of 50
37. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 37 of 50
38. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 38 of 50
39. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 39 of 50
40. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 40 of 50
41. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 41 of 50
42. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 42 of 50
43. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 43 of 50
44. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 44 of 50
45. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 45 of 50
46. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 46 of 50
47. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 47 of 50
48. Stephon Clark, 22Source:false 48 of 50
49. Danny Ray Thomas, 34Source:false 49 of 50
50. DeJuan Guillory, 27Source:false 50 of 50
