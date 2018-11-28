Up-And-Coming Houston Rappers Gunned Down In Their Car

Dreams were cut short for two Houston rappers who were shot and killed while parked outside of a strip club. The victims were 24-year-old Nicholas Esene, who went by the name Ghost Magneto, and his musician friend Kenyon Tennessee, who went by Kenny Lou.
See Also: Alabama Cops Never Notified EJ Bradford’s Family After Mistakenly Killing Him, Aunt Says
Click2Houston.com reports, “The bodies were discovered after police said a patron heard gunshots and alerted a security guard who found the men shot to death in the back parking lot of Club Onyx near Richmond Avenue and Bering Drive around 4:17 a.m. Tuesday.” It is believed the men were targeted, and at least two suspects fled the scene.
Brenda Harris, Esene’s grandmother, said about her grandson, “He was excited about making his album and he had just [moved] into a house. He was so excited. He called me and said, ‘Granny, you will have to come and see my place. After the doctor’s appointment, we were going to go and visit with him and then we go and get this call before I leave home.”
See one of Ghost Magneto’s music videos below:
According to Chron.com, Tennessee’s aunt, Skylar Tennessee-Allen, said, “His music was out there. There were kids singing my nephew’s songs. That was a shock to me.” She called the men who shot Esene and Tennesse “cold-blooded.” She also added, “You jeopardize your life for killing someone else? Because when you get caught, you’ll have to do time. Your families will suffer as you’re behind bars. Two families will suffer. Their families and our families.”
A Kenny Lou music video is below.
Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Nicholas Esene and Kenyon Tennessee.
