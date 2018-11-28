New Info About B.I.G.’s Murder Could Lead To Charges Against Former LAPD Cops

(AllHipHop News) Earlier this month, the former FBI agent who led the investigation into the murder of Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace claimed the Los Angeles Police Department deliberately ruined the FBI’s investigation into the case.

Phil Carson was the lead on the murder, which took place in front of the Petersen Automotive Museum in March of 1997.

Carson’s investigation revealed a conspiracy by bosses at the LAPD to make sure the investigation went nowhere, because of the alleged involvement of David Mack and Rafael Perez, two rogue LAPD Police Officers who supposedly helped carry out the contract killing.

