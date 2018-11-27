CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Ciara To Co-Host Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve AGAIN!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

While Future is out here making more children, Ciara is flourishing. Besides her role as Russell Wilson’s wife, her new music has sparked dance challenges, she’s got big name brand partnerships and she’s getting CHECKS hosting big events like Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“I’m so excited to announce that I’ll be co-hosting Rockin’ Eve again and… hitting the stage!” she said. “Let’s take 2019 another #LevelUp together. Can’t wait.”

Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve goes down on December 31 at 8/7c on ABC.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Ciara To Co-Host Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve AGAIN! was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ciara To Co-Host Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s…
 10 hours ago
11.27.18
Drake’s Toronto Mansion is on SICKO Mode !
 1 day ago
11.26.18
Rickey Smiley For Real: Rickey Smiley Hosts The…
 1 day ago
11.26.18
Twitter Reacts To White House Christmas Decor
 1 day ago
11.26.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close