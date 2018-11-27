Gary’s Tea: Ray J Fires Back At Kim Kardashian For Lying About Being High During Sex Tape, Ciara Will Host New Year’s Eve Show & More

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 11.27.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

In case you missed it Kim Kardashian spoke out about being high not only during her first wedding, but also when she filmed the sex tape with Ray J. She mentioned that her lips were quivering because she was high and also drank that day.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Nevertheless, Ray J is firing back and claims that Kim is lying. He believes her lips were making that motion because she was enjoying it.

SEE ALSO: Ray J’s Heading To College

In other news, Ciara will be bringing in 2019 by hosting “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” with Ryan Seacrest. Ciara will perform as well for the show and so will Ella Mai and more.

See photos of Ray J below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Ray J Looking Like An Evil Genius [PHOTOS]

8 photos Launch gallery

Ray J Looking Like An Evil Genius [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Ray J Looking Like An Evil Genius [PHOTOS]

Ray J Looking Like An Evil Genius [PHOTOS]

Last night on #LHHH, Ray J tricked Safaree into spilling some hot tea...and it was brilliant.

Gary’s Tea: Ray J Fires Back At Kim Kardashian For Lying About Being High During Sex Tape, Ciara Will Host New Year’s Eve Show & More was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ciara To Co-Host Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s…
 10 hours ago
11.27.18
Drake’s Toronto Mansion is on SICKO Mode !
 1 day ago
11.26.18
Rickey Smiley For Real: Rickey Smiley Hosts The…
 1 day ago
11.26.18
Twitter Reacts To White House Christmas Decor
 1 day ago
11.26.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close