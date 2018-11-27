CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: List Of Today’s School Delays

0 reads
Leave a comment

When you woke up this morning, you saw snow on your car and on the ground. Heck, I almost slipped on my steps this morning. This snow has to go already.

Check out the list of school delays:

 

Adams Co./Ohio Valley Schools
Adams, Adams County, OH
  • Closed
  • Updated: 11/27/2018 6:16:53 AM
Augusta Independent Schools
Bracken, Augusta, KY
  • 2 Hour Delay
  • Updated: 11/27/2018 5:25:15 AM
Bracken County Schools
Bracken, Bracken, KY
  • Closed
  • Updated: 11/27/2018 7:38:13 AM
Bright Local School District
Highland, Highland County, OH
  • Closed
  • Updated: 11/27/2018 5:52:20 AM
Clermont Northeastern Local Schools
Clermont, Clermont County, OH
  • 2 Hr, No Am Ps
  • Updated: 11/27/2018 5:52:20 AM

For the complete list  (WLWT)

Cincinnati: List Of Today’s School Delays was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Drake’s Toronto Mansion is on SICKO Mode !
 1 day ago
11.26.18
Rickey Smiley For Real: Rickey Smiley Hosts The…
 1 day ago
11.26.18
Twitter Reacts To White House Christmas Decor
 1 day ago
11.26.18
Kim Kardashian Says She Was High On Ecstasy…
 1 day ago
11.26.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close