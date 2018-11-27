0 reads Leave a comment
When you woke up this morning, you saw snow on your car and on the ground. Heck, I almost slipped on my steps this morning. This snow has to go already.
Check out the list of school delays:
Adams Co./Ohio Valley Schools
Adams, Adams County, OH
- Closed
- Updated: 11/27/2018 6:16:53 AM
Augusta Independent Schools
Bracken, Augusta, KY
- 2 Hour Delay
- Updated: 11/27/2018 5:25:15 AM
Bracken County Schools
Bracken, Bracken, KY
- Closed
- Updated: 11/27/2018 7:38:13 AM
Bright Local School District
Highland, Highland County, OH
- Closed
- Updated: 11/27/2018 5:52:20 AM
Clermont Northeastern Local Schools
Clermont, Clermont County, OH
- 2 Hr, No Am Ps
- Updated: 11/27/2018 5:52:20 AM
For the complete list (WLWT)
Cincinnati: List Of Today’s School Delays was originally published on rnbcincy.com
