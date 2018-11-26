Dog Lovers, Sleeping With Your Dog Is Good For Your Health

I will admit Im not really a dog person, I grew up with cats, and have had cats my entire childhood lol. But if you are a pet owner and that pet happens to be a dog, this new research has shown that sleeping with your dog will allow you to have a good nights sleep.

According to Whats trending there was a scientific study done where there 960 participants all adult women. 57 % of these women revealed they share their bed with their dog and their partner, they continued on to say that they kicked their partners out the bed, and allow the dog to stay.

Another study was done on ur furry friends, that took a look at their sleep quality. Surprisingly dogs have a hard time sleeping just like us, but a good pat on the head, and a bed to share with heir companion helps them out as well.

Does your dog sleep in the bed with you?

