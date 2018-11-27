1 reads Leave a comment
The new wave of currency is here.
If you are a business owner, you can now pay taxes using the cryptocurrency bitcoin.
State Treasurer Josh Mandel announced Monday that businesses can go to OhioCrypto.com and sign up to pay their taxes through a third-party processor called BitPay. The service will convert the digital currency into dollars that go into the state’s accounts.
Only a one percent fee will be applied to each transaction.
Ohio becomes the first state to allow businesses to pay taxes with Bitcoin.
Source: 10TV
Ohio Allowing Businesses To Pay Taxes With Bitcoin was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
