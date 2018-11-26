Thanksgiving will never be the same for the family of Emantic “EJ” Bradford. The 21-year-old was fatally shot in the face at Riverchase Galleria. Police were responding to a shooting at the mall and believed he was the shooter because he was carrying a gun.

Nevertheless witnesses have not only shared video, but also spoke out about how EJ was helping to save their life.

The family not only found out that he was killed on social media, but the police department also plastered his picture on the news stating he was the shooter. Since then they have changed up what was said, but have yet to come forward and apologize.

Moreover, Attorney Benjamin Crump will be representing the family that wants justice for their son that not only served this country in the army, but was one of the kindest people.

Bradford’s father mentioned that he’s currently seeking treatment for cancer and his son would visit him everyday as well as take him to the hospital.

Lastly, the family is seeking donations for the funeral and wants everyone to keep them in prayer.

Parents Of Emantic “EJ” Bradford Who Was Fatally Shot Dead At Alabama Mall Speak On How The Police Still Haven’t Apologized [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com