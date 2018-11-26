Back in August, Childish Gambino and Rihanna were spotted on what believed to be a movie set in Cuba. Recently during his 2018 Pharos Festival in New Zealand, Gambino shared the trailer for the upcoming film the two indeed are co-starring in a film, which is believed to be titled Guava Island.

Donald Glover and Rihanna on set 📽 in Cuba. pic.twitter.com/u3ov4xmwvh — Rihanna Facts (@FactsNevernyny) August 15, 2018

The trailer shows Gambino and Rihanna as a young couple living in a tropical location. Ga,bino appears to be a struggling musician who is trying to find his way when he runs into trouble. The movie is directed by Gambino’s frequent collaborator Hiro Murai and will also co-star Letitia Wright and Nonso Anozie. Not much else is known about the upcoming flick.

The trailer can be seen below

Childish Gambino Premieres Movie Trailer With Rihanna was originally published on hot1079philly.com