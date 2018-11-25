CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home

Join Us In Celebrating Eleanor Holmes Norton At Urban One Honors In Washington, D.C!

2 reads
Leave a comment
U1 Honors With MGM National Harbor Logo

Source: U1 Honors / Urban One Honors

Eleanor Holmes Norton‘s illustrious career will be celebrated at the Urban One Honors Celebration On December 9th at The Anthem! Congresswoman Norton has been an essential part of the growth of the district so please join us in honoring her!

This year’s honorees include Tom JoynerMarvin Sapp and many more to be announced! This is a black-tie affair that you don’t want to miss!

Click Here To Purchase Your Tickets To Urban One Honors!

Join Us In Celebrating Eleanor Holmes Norton At Urban One Honors In Washington, D.C! was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Robert De Niro, Grace Hightower Split After More…
 4 days ago
11.21.18
Rickey Smiley Argues With Da Brat About If…
 4 days ago
11.21.18
Find That Rock! Did Someone Steal Toni Braxton’s…
 4 days ago
11.21.18
What Celebrity Said Camila Cabello Wasn’t Nice During…
 5 days ago
11.21.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close