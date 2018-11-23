Microwaved Turkeys Cause Hysteria & Blac Chyna Disappoints (Again): This Week’s Winners & Losers

This Thanksgiving week was destined to have some major L’s and some major W’s in households and work settings across the world.

When food is involved, the holidays can enter into controversial territory.

Add in your regular celebrity shenanigan and the wins and losses this week can’t be missed. Check out who came out on top below, then hit the next page for some half-baked losses.

Winners

The #25LBTurkeyChallenge

Considering student debt and just overall millennial broke-ness, a lot of young adults are spending their holidays away from family in favor of more cost-efficient Friendsgivings.

Only problem is, some people wouldn’t know how to cook a turkey if their parents’ recipe book fell on their head.

Thus, someone thought it would be a hilarious idea if they pranked their parents by asking them how to microwave a turkey instead of baking it. Since older folks already think millennials are clueless, the joke worked like a charm with some hilarious responses.

The #25LBTurkeyChallenge was born.

Some parents thought their kids were intoxicated when they asked them how to microwave a turkey…

I think my dad has the best response so far #25LBturkeychallenge pic.twitter.com/s8a3mQmcbF — Katelyn Norse (@knorse5) November 16, 2018

Other parents were ready to disown their kids over a microwaved turkey…

Well this #MicrowaveTurkey prank just went horribly wrong pic.twitter.com/LD9cWNPHaQ — Falcons are basura (@thomasnumb5) November 16, 2018

Then, there were some parents who were just plain violent…

so i tried the #25LBturkeychallenge i don’t think my dad’s impressed pic.twitter.com/F1LdIObvMj — ❀ taebee ❀ (@holangitae) November 22, 2018

Priceless.

Snoop Dogg’s Hollywood Walk of Fame speech

On Monday, Uncle Snoop finally got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and his speech was full of self-love.

After recognizing people like his wife Shante Broadus, Warren G, Dr. Dre, and Jimmy Kimmel, Snoop took the time to thank himself for all of his accomplishments:

“Last but not least, I want to thank me for believing in me. I want to thank me for doing all this hard work, I want to thank me for having no days off, I want to thank me for never quitting, I want to thank me for always being a giver and trying to give more than I receive. I want to thank me for trying to do more right than wrong, I want to thank me for just being me at all times. Snoop Dogg, you a bad motherf—er.”

In a world of insecurities, social media comparisons, and Internet trolling, Snoop’s slice of self-appreciation is a word.

If you want more of Snoop’s motivational speaking, you can check out his full speech below!

