Find That Rock! Did Someone Steal Toni Braxton’s Engagement Ring?

via madamenoire.com:

What a week Toni Braxton has had.

The Sex & Cigarettes singer just recently recovered from a cold, but now she’s looking for one of her most valuable assets, her massive yellow diamond engagement ring from fiancé, Bryan “Birdman” Christopher Williams.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Toni Braxton pleads with whoever took her Engagement Ring to Return It https://t.co/yyeOtGT7RO pic.twitter.com/k71QOscXWj — Cover Naija (@CoverNaija) November 21, 2018

Braxton posted a photo in happier times flashing her million dollar smile., “Feeling back to my old self again, yay! But I’m sad today, my engagement ring is missing but I’m optimistic that someone will find Bonnie and return her home!”

Hey everyone, @delta located my LV Train Case! Yay!

Unfortunately most of my jewelry items are missing…including MY ENGAGEMENT RING!

Whoever BORROWED it…PLEEEASE return it!!!! 😞😥

I promise, no questions asked! — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) November 20, 2018

While there’s no confirmed report of the estimated value, the price tag is probably well into or over the six figure mark.

SEE ALSO: Jumping The Broom! Toni Braxton To Marry By The End Of The Year [VIDEO]

After taking months to finally confirm her engagement to the Cash Money executive, Braxton announced the news to her fans in mid February. So much speculation swirled around the couple after Braxton was seen flashing the rock on numerous red carpets and photo op’s.

The two have known each other for decade but decided to take things to the next level in 2016, but kept their relationship mostly private.

The details of their impending wedding was played out on the recent drama filled season of Braxton Family Values. Though the couple decided on a fall date during the season, an official date is still up in the air.

Braxton shared her anxiety over picking a date during a recent Wendy Williams interview. The singer is gearing up to star in the Lifetime holiday feature, Everyday is Christmas,” alongside Michael Jai White, Gloria Reuben and her sister, Towanda Braxton.

Check out photos of Toni Braxton from the past to present below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Find That Rock! Did Someone Steal Toni Braxton’s Engagement Ring? was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com