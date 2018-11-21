Rickey Smiley Argues With Da Brat About If Macaroni & Cheese Can Be Abbreviated [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Thanksgiving is almost here and as we think about eating we can’t help but say, “Get in my belly.” Everyone has a dish they love the most and for a lot of people it’s macaroni and cheese.
Rickey Smiley, who is our resident chef showed off his cooking skills on Fox 5 Atlanta and made his famous macaroni and cheese. While speaking about it on Dish Nation, Da Brat and him got into an argument on whether or not the dish can be abbreviated.
Da Brat believes that it’s okay to shorten the dish and say “mac and cheese,” but Rickey thinks that should only be used if it’s cooked from the box.
Rickey Smiley said, “If an oven is involved it should be called macaroni and cheese.”
Nevertheless, Headkrack mentioned that Rickey is trying to come for Gordan Ramsey’s title.
Enjoy your Thanksgiving everyone!
