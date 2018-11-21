CLOSE
Robert De Niro, Grace Hightower Split After More Than Two Decades Together

Tribeca Film Festival - 'For The Love Of Cinema' Gala Dinner - Arrivals

Source: Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com / WENN

It’s over for Robert De Niro and his wife Grace Hightower. The 75-year-old actor married Hightower in 1997 after dating for a decade. The pair share two children together, a 20-year-old son named Elliott and a 6-year-old daughter named Helen Grace, whom they had via surrogate.

According to PEOPLE, this isn’t the first time the couple has separated. In 1999 the “Meet The Fockers,” actor publicly engaged in a custody dispute over their son, but the two eventually worked things out and the divorce was never finalized.

2018 hasn’t been kind for a few celebrities in the love department. CNN’s Van Jones, Wendy Raquel Robinson‘s husband Marco, Joseph C. Phillips, Kevin Garnett‘s wife Brandi, Vanessa A. Williams, Tisha Campbell-Martin all filed for divorce this year.

See photos of divorced celebs below.

