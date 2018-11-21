Cincinnati: Movies Opening This Week

ROBIN HOOD (Action)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? A war-hardened Crusader and his Moorish commander mount an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown.

WHO’S IN IT? Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, Jamie Dornan, Eve Hewson

TRIVIA:

The first Robin Hood movie came out in 1908.

played Robin Hood in 2010. Kevin Costner was criticized for his accent in 1991’s Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.

CREED 2 (Sports Drama)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? Under the tutelage of Rocky Balboa, newly crowned light heavyweight champion Adonis Creed faces off against Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago.

WHO’S IN IT? Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren

TRIVIA:

A sequel to 2015’s Creed and the eighth installment in the Rocky film franchise.

, who directed the first movie, had to bail on the sequel because of his involvement in Black Panther. Dolph Lundgren played Ivan Drago in 1985’s Rocky IV.

RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET (Animated)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? Six years after the events of Wreck-It Ralph, Ralph and Vanellope, now friends, discover a wi-fi router in their arcade, leading them into a new adventure.

WHO’S IN IT? Voices of John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch, Taraji P. Henson, Gal Gadot

TRIVIA:

Sequel to the 2012 film Wreck-It Ralph.

The budget was $175 million.

Some fans criticized the appearance of the African-American character Tiana, from The Princess and the Frog, because it seemed she had European features in the first trailer. This led to a redesign to make her look closer to her 2009 appearance.

