With everything going on in the world today you would think that people would be smarter and a little more cautious when it comes to crime. But no, for some reason part time criminals keep thinking they can out smart full time police. It’s not going to happen, and that’s what postal carrier Ricky Germany discovered when was caught with three pounds of suspected methamphetamine, three pounds of marijuana, one pound of suspected hashish oil, and seven firearms. According to Fox News Columbus …..Special agents with the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General (USPS OIG) had been conducting an investigation of postal carrier Ricky L. Germany. USPS OIG said they have received information that Germany had been targeting and stealing mail parcels he believed to contain illegal drugs.

Ohio Mailman Arrested For Stealing Package Containing Drugs was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

