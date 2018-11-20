Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Married?

11.20.18
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have been together for a little while now and fans love to see them together. The couple welcomed their beautiful daughter, Stormi Webster a couple months ago and now word on the street is they tied the knot.

During a concert this past weekend, Travis went on stage to show Kylie some love and called her his, “beautiful wife.” Gary With Da Tea mentioned that Kylie cried when he said that and it was a touching moment.

In other news, bob hairstyles are in again and everyone is trying to rock one. Gabrielle Union, Jess Hilarious and even Safaree Samuels decided to try the style.

Nevertheless, Gary With Da Tea has decided that he wants one too! We will have to see how long this trendy style lasts.

Check out some photos of Kylie Jenner below!

