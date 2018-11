An Ohio man was charged for peeing on officers while he was arrested.

Police said Bruce Hassell, 26, started to urinate on officers while in handcuffs. After being ordered to stop, he continued, they said. This made me say What The Fasho (WLWT)

WTFASHO: Ohio Man Charged For Urinating On Officers!!! was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: