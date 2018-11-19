How Stacey Abrams Is Taking A Stand To Make Sure Voter Suppression Never Happens Again [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 11.19.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Stacey Abrams fought a good fight to try and become the governor of Georgia. The other day she gave a speech thanking everyone that supported her as well as spoke about dedicating time to make sure voter suppression never happens again.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Moreover, Stacey gave a speech the other day, but it was not her conceding to Brian Kemp. She told Rickey Smiley that when you do a concession speech it usually means that the other opponent won fairly and she doesn’t think that at all. She spoke about how people weren’t able to cast their ballots because they were removed from voter registration lists and so many more horror stories.

SEE ALSO: What’s Next For Stacey Abrams And Andrew Gillum? Fallen Candidates Hint At Political Futures

Rickey mentioned that Stacey is making people like Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr. proud because they fought for a lot for the rights we have today. To make sure voter suppression never happens again, Stacey has decided to form Fair Fight Georgia.

This organization will hear the stories of everyone that has issues voting, update voters on election system changed and more. Hearing stories of what took place on and before election day could possibly lead to a lawsuit.

Stacey also spoke about Georgia’s Secretary of State runoff. She wants everyone to come out just like they did for her and vote for John Barrow.

We look forward to see Stacey Abrams do more in politics in the future.

See photos of Oprah supporting Stacey Abrams below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

‘I Approve This Message!’: Oprah Fires Up Georgia Voters For Stacey Abrams

10 photos Launch gallery

‘I Approve This Message!’: Oprah Fires Up Georgia Voters For Stacey Abrams

Continue reading ‘I Approve This Message!’: Oprah Fires Up Georgia Voters For Stacey Abrams

‘I Approve This Message!’: Oprah Fires Up Georgia Voters For Stacey Abrams

[caption id="attachment_3834799" align="alignnone" width="815"] Source: Jessica McGowan / Getty[/caption] Oprah Winfrey’s star power was on full display Thursday at a rally to fire-up Stacey Abrams’ supporters ahead of Election Day. See Also: Can Oprah Winfrey Help Stacey Abrams Win Georgia? Abrams, who could become nation’s first African-American woman governor, is in a tight race against Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp. The GOP nominee has been under fire for using his secretary of state post to suppress the Black vote. The boost that Oprah brought could make all the difference. The former talk show queen rolled up her sleeves and knocked on doors for Abrams, urging folks to show up at the polls on Tuesday afternoon. Take a look at this moment that was captured on video. https://twitter.com/brynnaquillin/status/1058060878266974209 At the rally in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Oprah made an impassioned plea by asking attendees to honor their ancestors’ sacrifices. “For anybody here who has an ancestor who didn’t have the right to vote, and you are choosing not to vote—wherever you are in this state, in this country — you are dishonoring your family,” she said to the crowd and national television audience. In a light-hearted moment, the mega star underscored that she genuinely supports Abrams. “I’m an independent woman. I’ve earned the right to do exactly what I want to do, when I want to do it,” she said. “Nobody paid for me to come here; nobody even asked me to come here. I paid for myself, and I approve this message!” Here are some other memorable moments:

How Stacey Abrams Is Taking A Stand To Make Sure Voter Suppression Never Happens Again [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rickey Smiley Sits Down With Syleena Johnson &…
 14 hours ago
11.19.18
Carmelo Anthony, Houston Rockets Parting Ways: Report
 4 days ago
11.16.18
Kanye West & Mark Zuckerberg Sang A Backstreet…
 4 days ago
11.16.18
Wiz Khalifa “Holyfield,” K Camp ft. Wiz Khalifa…
 4 days ago
11.16.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close