Chicago Pastor Kicks Young Man Out Of His Church Who Was Dressed ‘Like A Woman’

Last week, an elderly preacher named Frances Kelly went viral after randomly pointing out a young man in the crowd and told him to stay away from “sissies” and “faggots.” This week, another preacher has gone viral for kicking a young man out of his church for dressing “like a woman.”
Pastor Antonio Rocquemore of Power House International Ministries in Chicago, told a young man in front of his congregation, “Can you leave my church and go put on man clothes? And don’t come here like that no more.”
He continued, “I hold a standard in here. Whatever you do on the outside is your business, but I will not let drag queens come in here. And if you’re gonna come in here, you’re gonna come in here dressed like a man … If you’re a man, dress like a man. If you’re a woman, dress like a woman. I’m not going to allow it. My salvation is more important, and God is holding me accountable. You will not be wearing weaves and heels and fooling people up in here.”
Christian James Lhuillier posted the video and wrote in the caption, “Some of y’all are going to have to excuse my language but I am tired of this shit. In a place that is supposed to be a place of change a place of deliverance whatever you want to call it why would you destroy someone in front of a room full of people. This is the kind of BS that causes people to go home and commit suicide. This is the reason that the church has no power in 2018 because they are so worried about the wrong things. I know drag queens and transsexuals that can pray you out of sickness faster and (sic) some of these preachers that collect your love offerings every Sunday.
Watch the disturbing video below:
Sounds like this pastor does not believe in “come as you are.”
There has been some backlash and the pastor posted a long video on social media claiming the young man came to the church to learn to be a “man” and was told not to dress like a woman at church. He also claims he kicks women out of his church who wear leggings.
The young man has not been identified, and it’s not clear how he was dressed. Publicly shaming someone doesn’t sound very Christ-like. What would Jesus do?
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
