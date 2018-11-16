CLOSE
Rock-T’s NFL: Week 11 [VIDEO]

Rock T's NFL Pick of the Week

It’s week 11 of the NFL and we’re so close to the Super Bowl. Rock-T has his picks of the week and is excited to share them with you!

Rock-T is taking Baltimore over Cincinnati and Tampa Bay over the Giants. He thinks Dallas will beat the Falcons and Carolina will destroy Detroit.

Houston will beat the Redskins while Tennessee will win over the Indianapolis Colts. Rock-T has the Chargers beating Denver and Oakland taking down Arizona as well.

He also believes that New Orleans are going to win over the Eagles and Chicago will defeat Minnesota. For his game of the week Rock-T thinks the Rams will win against Kansas City.

Do you agree with Rock-T? Watch some more of his sports news below!

