How The Death Of Jordin Sparks 16-Year-Old Step-Sister Made Her Want To Help Others Battling Sickle Cell [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 11.16.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Earlier this year, Jordin Sparks and her family suffered a major loss. At the young age of 16 her step-sister, Bryanna Jackson-Frias passed away from sickle cell.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Jordin described Bryanna as strong and fun despite the sickness. To honor and keep her legacy alive, Jordin has partnered with Generation S. It’s an organization where families and people suffering from sickle cell can share their stories to inspire others.

SEE ALSO: Gary With Da Tea Responds To Listener Who Criticized Him For Talking About Jordin Sparks’ Bed [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Nevertheless, Jordin wants this illness to be more of a conversation because it touches a lot of people of color. This genetic disease can disrupt life for many families and take an emotional and physical toll on the patient as well.

Lastly, Jordin would like the stories shared to help as many people as it can. She also hopes this makes her step-sister proud.

See photos of Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Jordin Sparks & Dana Isaiah [PHOTOS]

14 photos Launch gallery

Jordin Sparks & Dana Isaiah [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Jordin Sparks & Dana Isaiah [PHOTOS]

Jordin Sparks & Dana Isaiah [PHOTOS]

Singer Jordin Sparks and fitness model Dana Isaiah just had a baby together back in May and we couldn’t be happier for them! But we also couldn’t help but notice…dang, those are some fine parents. Thus, a gallery for your enjoyment!

How The Death Of Jordin Sparks 16-Year-Old Step-Sister Made Her Want To Help Others Battling Sickle Cell [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Carmelo Anthony, Houston Rockets Parting Ways: Report
 15 hours ago
11.16.18
Kanye West & Mark Zuckerberg Sang A Backstreet…
 15 hours ago
11.16.18
Wiz Khalifa “Holyfield,” K Camp ft. Wiz Khalifa…
 1 day ago
11.16.18
H-Town Recalls The Nastiest Thing A Female Fan…
 1 day ago
11.16.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close