Carmelo Anthony, Houston Rockets Parting Ways: Report

We all know Melo is a NBA legend, but is his playing career coming to an end sooner that we thought?

Via | HotNewHipHop

After days of rumors that Carmelo Anthony’s brief stint in Houston was on the verge of coming to an end, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Rockets are expected to part ways with the 10-time All-Star.

Woj reports that the team has no immediate plans to waive Melo, and that an official announcement is expected to come prior to tonight’s nationally televised game against the Golden State Warriors. Anthony, 34, will reportedly remain on the Rockets’ roster for the time being but will not rejoin the team.

In 10 games with Houston, Anthony averaged a pedestrian 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in a career-low 29.4 minutes per night, but he’s certainly not the reason why the team is just 6-7 thus far. Dwyane Wade is among those who have shown support for Carmelo amid reports of his fallout in Houston.

