CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Carmelo Anthony, Houston Rockets Parting Ways: Report

1 reads
Leave a comment

We all know Melo is a NBA legend, but is his playing career coming to an end sooner that we thought?

Via | HotNewHipHop

Rockets announce they are parting ways with Carmelo Anthony.

After days of rumors that Carmelo Anthony’s brief stint in Houston was on the verge of coming to an end, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Rockets are expected to part ways with the 10-time All-Star.

Woj reports that the team has no immediate plans to waive Melo, and that an official announcement is expected to come prior to tonight’s nationally televised game against the Golden State Warriors. Anthony, 34, will reportedly remain on the Rockets’ roster for the time being but will not rejoin the team.

In 10 games with Houston, Anthony averaged a pedestrian 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in a career-low 29.4 minutes per night, but he’s certainly not the reason why the team is just 6-7 thus far. Dwyane Wade is among those who have shown support for Carmelo amid reports of his fallout in Houston.

READ MORE

 

Carmelo Anthony, Houston Rockets Parting Ways: Report was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Carmelo Anthony, Houston Rockets Parting Ways: Report
 4 hours ago
11.16.18
Kanye West & Mark Zuckerberg Sang A Backstreet…
 4 hours ago
11.16.18
Wiz Khalifa “Holyfield,” K Camp ft. Wiz Khalifa…
 15 hours ago
11.16.18
H-Town Recalls The Nastiest Thing A Female Fan…
 15 hours ago
11.16.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close