Carmelo Anthony, Houston Rockets Parting Ways: Report

We all know Melo is a NBA legend, but is his playing career coming to an end sooner that we thought?
Via | HotNewHipHop
Rockets announce they are parting ways with Carmelo Anthony.
Woj reports that the team has no immediate plans to waive Melo, and that an official announcement is expected to come prior to tonight’s nationally televised game against the Golden State Warriors. Anthony, 34, will reportedly remain on the Rockets’ roster for the time being but will not rejoin the team.
In 10 games with Houston, Anthony averaged a pedestrian 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in a career-low 29.4 minutes per night, but he’s certainly not the reason why the team is just 6-7 thus far. Dwyane Wade is among those who have shown support for Carmelo amid reports of his fallout in Houston.
