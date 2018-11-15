Wait What?: PlayStation Will Not Be Showing Anything At E3 2019

It officially has been five years since Sony blessed us with the PlayStation 4 console. On top of celebrating the PS4, the company dropped the bombshell that it would not have a presence at E3 2019.

A Sony rep confirmed the surprising news to Polygon explaining that the company is looking for ways to “innovate, think differently and experiment with new ways to delight gamers.”

“As the industry evolves, Sony Interactive Entertainment continues to look for inventive opportunities to engage the community “PlayStation fans mean the world to us, and we always want to innovate, think differently and experiment with new ways to delight gamers. As a result, we have decided not to participate in E3 in 2019. We are exploring new and familiar ways to engage our community in 2019 and can’t wait to share our plans with you.”

Sony and PlayStation’s absence will be the first time in the convention’s 24-year history. Sony wowed gamers back in May 1995 at the first ever E3 Conference when it announced the U.S. launch date and price for the first PlayStation console. Despite Sony’s surprising absence, Microsoft, Nintendo as well as publishers like Activision, Ubisoft, Take-Two and more are already committed to E3 2019.

As you can imagine the speculation as to why Sony decided not to attend has gamers believing that the company will be holding its own conference and will possibly be dropping a major bomb in the form of the PS5.

In case you missed the screaming/hypothesizing on Kinda Funny Games Daily, PlayStation skipping #E32019 has blown my mind. It's bold, confident, and crazy. I think it means they're going to do their own event after E3 and come with megaton after megaton culminating in PS5. pic.twitter.com/OqQQJ7PQSB — Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) November 15, 2018

We also believe that as well, but E3 will be a little dry without PlayStation. For the past couple of years, they have been bringing the excitement each year, so Sony’s absence is a gut punch for those looking forward to E3 2019. This is the second event PlayStation has canceled. The annual PlayStation Experience event the company holds at the beginning of December has been put on ice as well.

This story is still developing.

