Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Sheck Wes On ‘Mo Bamba’: “It Takes Time For Things To Blow Up” [VIDEO]

1 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Sheck Wes is in the DFW tonight performing with Travis Scott and others so if you get a chance go check him out. His hit song “Mo Bamba” that he recorded back in 2017 exploded this year and led to a record deal with Kanye West‘s G.O.O.D Music and Travis Scott‘s label Cactus Jack. In this interview with 97.9 The Beat’s P-Skillz, Sheck talks about the 1-take aspect of recording music and the magic that can happen when you are confident and believe in yourself.

Press play on the video above to hear more.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sheck Wes and P-Skillz

Source: Farlin Ave / Radio One

Never heard of Sheck Wes? Check out the “Mo Bamba” video below.

XXXTentacion Booking Photo

16 Rappers Killed By Gun Violence (PHOTOS)

16 photos Launch gallery

16 Rappers Killed By Gun Violence (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 16 Rappers Killed By Gun Violence (PHOTOS)

16 Rappers Killed By Gun Violence (PHOTOS)

Sheck Wes On ‘Mo Bamba’: “It Takes Time For Things To Blow Up” [VIDEO] was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Carmelo Anthony, Houston Rockets Parting Ways: Report
 4 hours ago
11.16.18
Kanye West & Mark Zuckerberg Sang A Backstreet…
 4 hours ago
11.16.18
Wiz Khalifa “Holyfield,” K Camp ft. Wiz Khalifa…
 15 hours ago
11.16.18
H-Town Recalls The Nastiest Thing A Female Fan…
 15 hours ago
11.16.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close