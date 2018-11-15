CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Kim Porter Dead At 47

0 reads
Leave a comment
Kenny 'The Jet' Smith's Annual All-Star Bash Presented By JBL

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Kim Porter, former model and mother of Diddy’s children Jessie James, D’Lila, Christian Combs and Quincy, has died after suffering cardiac arrest, TMZ reports. She was 47. Kim was found dead, Thursday, in her L.A. home after police responded to a 911 emergency call.

Despite being seen on social media and at various events supporting her family, Kim was reportedly battling pneumonia for weeks, but her cause of death is currently unknown.

Fans have taken to social media to pay their respects and leave heartfelt messages under her last posts.

Diddy’s rep Cindi Berger confirmed Kim Porter’s death to TMZ. “Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time.”

Kim’s last post on Instagram was a graphic that urged her followers to go out and vote.

Kim and Diddy dated off-and-on-again between 1994 and 2007-2008 (circa the birth of their twins).

Our prayers are with the family at this tragic time.

RELATED STORIES:

Tamera Mowry-Housley’s Niece Among Dead In Mass Shooting

Rest In Power: ‘For Colored Girls’ Playwright Ntozake Shange Dead At 70

Kim Porter Dead At 47 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
White Professor Calls Police On Black Student Who…
 1 day ago
11.15.18
Inside Surrogacy And The Path To Achieving Motherhood
 1 day ago
11.14.18
Chance The Rapper Partners With MGM To Bring…
 1 day ago
11.15.18
Jordan Brand Gifts Mark Wahlberg His Own Exclusive…
 1 day ago
11.15.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close