Michael B. Jordan: ‘Black Women Are Amazing’

'Creed II' New York Premiere

Source: Daniel Zuchnik / Getty

#TeamBeautiful was on the red black carpet at the world premiere for Creed II where we caught up with the stars of the film Michael B. Jordan, Florian Munteanu and other celebs who were out enjoying a good movie (and after party) on a Wednesday night.

When talking about his co-star Tessa Thompson, MBJ highlighted the brilliance and resilience of Black women, toting that his mother is a beautiful Black woman who raised him.

“Black women are amazing. What’s not to say about them,” he gushed.

As for his opponent, newcomer Florian Munteanu, he calls MBJ a “brother” and welcomes all the attention he’s going to get from die-hard Michael B. Jordan fans after this film because he think’s they’ll like him.

Watch it all go down, above.

Michael B. Jordan: ‘Black Women Are Amazing’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

