Cincinnati this is an Ice Storm warning in effect for the Tri-Sate until Noon today.

There were reported power outages and falling trees.

Keep listening to 100.3 Rnb and Old school for all of the details (FOX19)

I spoke with one of my cousins she said that a tree had fallen, which out a hole in her roof. Let us pray for those affected by this ice.

School Closings and delays

Cincinnati is on a 2 hr delay

Alliance Academy – Closed

For the complete list CLICK HERE

Cincinnati: Ice Storm Warning In Effect Until Noon was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: