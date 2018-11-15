CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Ice Storm Warning In Effect Until Noon

0 reads
Leave a comment

Cincinnati this is an Ice Storm warning in effect for the Tri-Sate until Noon today.

There were reported power outages and falling trees.

Keep listening to 100.3 Rnb and Old school for all of the details (FOX19)

I spoke with one of my cousins she said that a tree had fallen, which out a hole in her roof. Let us pray for those affected by this ice.

School Closings and delays

Cincinnati is on a 2 hr delay

Alliance Academy – Closed

For the complete list CLICK HERE

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Cincinnati: Ice Storm Warning In Effect Until Noon was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
White Professor Calls Police On Black Student Who…
 23 hours ago
11.15.18
Inside Surrogacy And The Path To Achieving Motherhood
 23 hours ago
11.14.18
Chance The Rapper Partners With MGM To Bring…
 23 hours ago
11.15.18
Jordan Brand Gifts Mark Wahlberg His Own Exclusive…
 24 hours ago
11.15.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close