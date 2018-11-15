Michael B. Jordan Discusses The Growth Of His Adonis Character In ‘Creed II’

Director Steven Caple Jr.’s Creed II will arrive in theaters nationwide on Wednesday, November 21. AllHipHop caught up with Michael B. Jordan who plays the titular character in the boxing drama.

“He’s starting his own family. That’s something that he’s never really had growing up. Coming in and out of the system, foster care, getting adopted – he never really had his own solid family structure,” says Jordan about Adonis Creed.

The 31-year-old actor continues, “So the fact that he’s getting engaged, getting a fiancée, having a daughter – I think that’s really big for him outside of the ring which changes his mentality inside the ring also.”

Besides Michael B. Jordan, Creed II also stars Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Wood Harris, Andre Ward, Florian Munteanu, Dolph Lundgren, and Russell Hornsby. The sequel centers around a fight with Viktor Drago (Munteanu), the son of the boxer that killed Adonis’ father Apollo Creed.

Hip Hop has a close connection with the Creed franchise. Meek Mill, Future, The Roots, and Tessa Thompson were among the musicians to be featured on the first film’s soundtrack in 2015.

The new movie’s accompanying musical compilation was curated by Atlanta-based producer Mike Will Made It. Contributions from Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams, J. Cole, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, and other rap stars are part of Creed II: The Album.

