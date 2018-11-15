Another Bag for Bardi! FNxCARDI

(AllHipHop News) Belcalis Almánzar (aka Cardi B) collaborated with Fashion Nova to create an exclusive collection. She premiered the clothes at a star-studded party in Los Angeles last night.

Dresses, pants, suits, jackets, coats, and more items were part of the line. All of the pieces sold out just hours after they were made available for purchase online.

I just drop my BOLLECTION …Go CHECK and BUY NOW ON https://t.co/IxVFh63cML pic.twitter.com/Oa0QqCAhVq — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 15, 2018

“WE FN DID IT! #FNxCARDI has now SOLD OUT! Thank ALL of you for your endless support!! WE CAN’T WAIT TO SEE ALL OF Y’ALL ROCKIN’ #FNxCARDI,” read a tweet from the Fashion Nova Twitter account.

Besides showing off the womenswear, the #FNxCARDI event also featured Cardi B performing for the crowd. Brianna Perry, Dreamdoll, Saweetie, and City Girls hit the stage too. The party streamed live and quickly became a Twitter trending topic.

Cardi told Vogue, “I was thinking a lot about what would I wear in the falltime, like we have a lot of jackets, we have a lot [of] dark colors, a lot of mustards, belting, a lot of blues. Nothing so bright. I love bright things but I was like, ‘I don’t think people want to wear a lot of bright sh*t in the wintertime.’”

