Just in case you missed it, Nicki Minaj after accepting her American Music Award talked about the lovely dress designed by Donatella Versace. Following that statement she then invited Michael B. Jordan to help her take the dress off that evening.

While people were pretty shocked Nicki revealed that she said it because she recently had watched “Black Panther.” According to Gary With Da Tea, her dating life is pretty dry these days and she’s not into getting with anyone in the industry.

Moreover, Michael B. Jordan earns one of the spots on GQ’s “Man Of The Year” and in his interview talked about dating as well as not knowing how to go about that situation.

Keep listening up top to hear what Rickey Smiley has to say about what others think about your dating life.

See photos of Nicki Minaj below!

Gary’s Tea: Nicki Minaj Reveals More About Her Dating Life, Michael B. Jordan Earns A Spot On GQ’s “Man Of The Year” & More was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com