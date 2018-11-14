Gary’s Tea: Nicki Minaj Reveals More About Her Dating Life, Michael B. Jordan Earns A Spot On GQ’s “Man Of The Year” & More

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 11.14.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Just in case you missed it, Nicki Minaj after accepting her American Music Award talked about the lovely dress designed by Donatella Versace. Following that statement she then invited Michael B. Jordan to help her take the dress off that evening

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

While people were pretty shocked Nicki revealed that she said it because she recently had watched “Black Panther.” According to Gary With Da Tea, her dating life is pretty dry these days and she’s not into getting with anyone in the industry.

SEE ALSO: Nicki Minaj’s Dressing Room Hit During Shooting At Video Shoot With Tekashi69 &amp; Kanye West

Moreover, Michael B. Jordan earns one of the spots on GQ’s “Man Of The Year” and in his interview talked about dating as well as not knowing how to go about that situation.

Keep listening up top to hear what Rickey Smiley has to say about what others think about your dating life.

See photos of Nicki Minaj below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Star Transformation: Nicki Minaj

9 photos Launch gallery

Star Transformation: Nicki Minaj

Continue reading Star Transformation: Nicki Minaj

Star Transformation: Nicki Minaj

See Nicki Minaj through the years.

Gary’s Tea: Nicki Minaj Reveals More About Her Dating Life, Michael B. Jordan Earns A Spot On GQ’s “Man Of The Year” & More was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Inside Surrogacy And The Path To Achieving Motherhood
 13 hours ago
11.14.18
Recipe: Rickey Smiley’s Secret To The Perfect Pot…
 16 hours ago
11.14.18
T-Pain Goes Deep Into VR On ‘T-Pain’s School…
 2 days ago
11.14.18
Trap Love: Waka Flocka Wants To End Beef…
 2 days ago
11.14.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close