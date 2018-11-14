Nationwide Insurance to Cut Jobs All Over the Nation

Nationwide is Scheduled to remove at least 1,110 jobs from their workforce nationwide. Part of this 1,100 jobs is about 350 jobs that will be cut in the city of Columbus.

According to the Columbus Dispatch this is about 4 percent of their workforce they are cutting. They want to do this to make it easier to streamline operations. People were told Tuesday that their jobs were being removed from the company. All of the people affected by this decision will be finding out more in the next coming weeks of the quarter. Nationwide will not know the exact number of cuts until everything has been reviewed and decided.

You can View the Full Story here at the Columbus Dispatch.

