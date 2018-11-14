CLOSE
Music & Entertainment
HomeMusic & Entertainment

Mississippi Governor Defends Hyde-Smith ‘Public Hanging’ Comment Because Of ’20 Million Aborted African-American Children’

Governor Phil Bryant shows he is just as racist as we would expect.

6 reads
Leave a comment

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith is making no apologies for saying she would go to a public hanging and be in the “front row.” In addition, neither is the governor of Mississippi who is justifying her comments by bringing up “20 million African-American aborted children.”

SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck

Governor Phil Bryant (who once declared April “Confederate Heritage Month”) said as Hyde-Smith stood by his side, “Absolutely we have been sensitive to race relations in this state. We brought the President of the United States here to open the civil rights museum and African-American leadership failed to even come to the event because the president was there.”

He then added, “Today I talked about the genocide of over 20 million African-American children. See in my heart, I am confused about where the outrage is at about 20 million African-American children that have been aborted. No one wants to say anything about that, no one wants to talk about that.”

Yep, he actually compared abortions to racist comments from a Senator see below.

CNN commentator Keith Boykin wrote on Twitter, “A Black woman exercising control over her own body without outside government interference has nothing to do with a white government official advocating ‘public hangings’ in a former slave state with a long history of lynching Black people.” In addition to that, Bryant’s number is a Fox News talking point lie.

In Mississippi, the majority of women getting abortions are white. According to GutMatcher.org, “Some 39% of women obtaining abortions were white, 28% were black, 25% were Hispanic and 9% were of other racial or ethnic backgrounds.”

Mississippi Today reports, “Abortions among African American women have decreased by 32 percent in recent years, while the rate for white women has dropped by 14 percent. The 2017 report suggests that increased reliance on contraception — particularly long-acting reversible contraception, such as IUDs and implants, which the CDC say is the most effective method for preventing unintended pregnancy among sexually active women — have contributed to the decline.” Ironically, Mississippi is one of the hardest states in which to get contraception.

Hyde-Smith is facing Democrat Mike Espy in a runoff on Nov. 27. If Espy wins the election, he will become Mississippi’s first Black senator since Reconstruction.

Let’s hope Mississippi votes out this hate.

SEE ALSO:

Social Media Says It Has Identified The Dallas Cop Who Shot And Killed A Black Man In His Own Home

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Former President Obama Accepts The Paul H. Douglas Award For Ethics In Government At The University Of Illinois

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Continue reading 13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Barack Obama launched his midterm voting push with a speech addressing the "state of our democracy" at the University Of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on Friday. Obama went in with a lot to say about Trump, delivering some of the strongest clapbacks to date. RELATED: Obama Endorses Illinois Governor Candidate Caught In Racist Conversation For those who believe Obama has been too lax and hasn't spoken up enough, the former president finally pulled no punches. Trump has been a product of a culture of people who are fearful of change, the ex-president said. “It did not start with Donald Trump. He is a symptom, not the cause," the ex-president said. "He’s just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years." But Trump wasn't the only one that Obama checked during the speech. The president gave a rundown on his thoughts of the Republican party. "Over the past few decades, the politics of division and resentment and paranoia has unfortunately found a home in the Republican party," Obama said. The speech had most of the signature and swagger that Obama has brought in his public speaking events during the more than a decade that he has been on the political landscape. He gave a lesson on U.S. history and reviewed his presidential record but his words on Trump were chosen as the speech's most memorable moments. Here are a few of those comments.

Mississippi Governor Defends Hyde-Smith ‘Public Hanging’ Comment Because Of ’20 Million Aborted African-American Children’ was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
T-Pain Goes Deep Into VR On ‘T-Pain’s School…
 20 hours ago
11.14.18
Trap Love: Waka Flocka Wants To End Beef…
 21 hours ago
11.14.18
Ro James Says Something Real About Expectations &…
 22 hours ago
11.14.18
Rickey Smiley For Real: The Awkward Moment You…
 22 hours ago
11.13.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close