Program Provides Ohio Vet Fully Furnished House

A well-deserved gesture for an Ohio hero.

The Ohio Patriot Guard escorted U.S. Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient Daus Hempker, along with his fiancee Jessie Alianiello to their new fully furnished home.

“It’s just the biggest blessing ever,” Alianiello said.

The PulteGroup’s Built to Honor program goes around the country giving wounded veterans brand new homes. The homes are mortgage free and come fully furnished.

“I didn’t know they were going to furnish the whole house too. So, that’s even more overwhelming,” Hempker said.

So far the Built to Honor program has constructed 80 homes for wounded veterans across the country.

