Program Provides Ohio Vet Fully Furnished House

A well-deserved gesture for an Ohio hero.

The Ohio Patriot Guard escorted U.S. Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient Daus Hempker, along with his fiancee Jessie Alianiello to their new fully furnished home.

“It’s just the biggest blessing ever,” Alianiello said.

The PulteGroup’s Built to Honor program goes around the country giving wounded veterans brand new homes. The homes are mortgage free and come fully furnished.

“I didn’t know they were going to furnish the whole house too. So, that’s even more overwhelming,” Hempker said.

So far the Built to Honor program has constructed 80 homes for wounded veterans across the country.

Today we celebrate the men and women who have served their country. Originating in 1919 by President Woodrow Wilson, Veterans Day honors selfless Americans. However, there isn't always a nuanced image of veterans and we must, as a nation, remember that they come in all colors and backgrounds. SEE ALSO: Remembering African-American Soldiers’ Role World War II: The Good, Bad And The Ugly There are plenty of familiar Black faces who took time out of their lives to serve in the United States armed forces. Here’s a gallery of some former servicemen and women you knew about, and maybe a few you didn’t.

Source: 10TV

Program Provides Ohio Vet Fully Furnished House was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Photos
