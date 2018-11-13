Black Tony once again didn’t come to work and Rickey Smiley is tired of it. As he began talking to Black Tony he got choked up because he told Rickey his sisters dog passed away.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The dog had no feet because it had gout and somehow ended up in the microwave and someone put it on. Black Tony asked Rickey to say a prayer for him because he was into church, so he lead everyone in prayer.

SEE ALSO: Black Tony Shares How God Blessed Him After Bible Study

Rickey prayed for the dog and then began to ask God to make Black Tony come to work. He also brought up in the prayer that if he doesn’t come to work he’s going to call human resources. Rickey also asked God to keep Black Tony out of trouble and let him leave the trap alone. R.I.P to Black Tony’s favorite dog.

See photos of famous dog lovers below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Famous Dog Lovers [PHOTOS] 16 photos Launch gallery Famous Dog Lovers [PHOTOS] 1. Rihanna 1 of 16 2. Serena Williams 2 of 16 3. Kevin Hart 3 of 16 4. Deborah Cox 4 of 16 5. Will Smith 5 of 16 6. Ciara 6 of 16 7. The Obama’s Dogs 7 of 16 8. CeeLo Green 8 of 16 9. 50-Cent 9 of 16 10. Angela Simmons 10 of 16 11. John Legend & Chrissy Teigen 11 of 16 12. Zoe Saldana 12 of 16 13. Sherri Shepherd 13 of 16 14. Shemar Moore 14 of 16 15. Zendaya 15 of 16 16. Mariah Carey 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading Famous Dog Lovers [PHOTOS] Famous Dog Lovers [PHOTOS] In honor of National Dog Day coming up, here are some celebrities with furry buddies!

Black Tony In Need Of Comfort After Dog Dies was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com