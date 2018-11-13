Black Tony In Need Of Comfort After Dog Dies

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 11.13.18
Black Tony once again didn’t come to work and Rickey Smiley is tired of it. As he began talking to Black Tony he got choked up because he told Rickey his sisters dog passed away.

The dog had no feet because it had gout and somehow ended up in the microwave and someone put it on. Black Tony asked Rickey to say a prayer for him because he was into church, so he lead everyone in prayer.

SEE ALSO: Black Tony Shares How God Blessed Him After Bible Study

Rickey prayed for the dog and then began to ask God to make Black Tony come to work. He also brought up in the prayer that if he doesn’t come to work he’s going to call human resources. Rickey also asked God to keep Black Tony out of trouble and let him leave the trap alone. R.I.P to Black Tony’s favorite dog.

Black Tony In Need Of Comfort After Dog Dies was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

