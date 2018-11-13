Mike Espy Speaks Out On Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith Saying She Would Sit Front Row At A ‘Public Hanging’

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith let her racist flag fly when she said on video that she would go to a public hanging and be in the “front row.” She spit out this racist language as she is facing Democrat Mike Espy in a Nov. 27 runoff. If Espy wins the election, he will become Mississippi’s first Black senator since Reconstruction. Hyde-Smith was clearly screaming to her base.

SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck

Espy, who was the agriculture secretary under President Bill Clinton, has now spoken out about Hyde-Smith’s hateful rhetoric to MSNBC’s Chris Matthews. “I have to confess to you,” Espy said. “I’ve never heard that kind of colloquialism.” He continued, “It again reinforces stereotypes that we’ve been trying to get away from for decades,” he said. “Stereotypes that just continue to harm our economy and costs us jobs. I can’t reach into her heart and determine why that came out of her mouth, but it was wrong.”

Espy currently sits on the board of directors at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and explained, “These comments from a sitting U.S. senator have harmed our state and it’s just — you know, we have to get beyond this now. It’s 2018. We’re now going into the third decade of our 21st century. It’s time out for these type of comments, throwback comments.”

See a clip of the interview below:

Black Mississippi Dem Senate candidate Mike Espy explains why GOP opponent’s joke about ‘public hanging’ is ‘harmful’ in a state known for lynchings. pic.twitter.com/5QNxLVxf0j — 🇺🇸ıllıllı ᴛʀᴜᴍᴘ ʀᴜssɪᴀ™ıllıllı🇺🇸 (@TrumpEra_2017) November 13, 2018

The Senator has refused to take any accountability for her statement, saying, “any attempt to turn this into a negative connotation is ridiculous.”

In Mississippi, Sen Cindy Hyde-Smith R-MS issues this statement pic.twitter.com/zGXjxLsvNW — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) November 11, 2018

Hopefully, Mississippi makes the right choice and elects Mike Espy.

SEE ALSO:

Social Media Says It Has Identified The Dallas Cop Who Shot And Killed A Black Man In His Own Home

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Mike Espy Speaks Out On Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith Saying She Would Sit Front Row At A ‘Public Hanging’ was originally published on newsone.com